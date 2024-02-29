French midfielder Paul Pogba banned for four years for failing anti-doping test

A 2018 World Cup winner with France, Paul Pogba, is banned for four years after failing an anti-doping test for a banned substance called testosterone in August last year, Juventus claimed on Thursday (Feb 29). The 30-year-old midfielder was provisionally suspended in September 2023 after initial samples showed the presence of DHEA in his system that raises levels of testosterone – a hormone which increases athletes' endurance. 🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. pic.twitter.com/1BsdRmijOq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024 × Italy’s anti-doping tribunal notified the club about their decision to suspend the former Manchester United star in this case.

"We received notification from the tribunal this morning," Juventus’ spokesperson said, as quoted by AFP.

In October last year, Pogba failed his drug test after his B sample tested positive.

Meanwhile, it was following Juventus’ game against Udinese in August 2023 when Pogba was selected for random testing. In that game, which Juventus won 3-0, Pogba was substituted.

Per Pogba’s representatives, testosterone in his body came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor based in the USA.

Is Pogba’s career over?

Pogba will turn 31 in a fortnight, and with him banned for four years, his professional career seems to be all but over. While Pogba's contract with Juventus will expire in 2025, the club will part ways with the defensive midfielder with immediate effect following this decision.

Meanwhile, after joining Juventus in 2022 following an underwhelming second spell at Premier League club Manchester United, Pogba made just 12 appearances in his first season. Just when he looked to make a stronger return to the football pitch last season, the doping violation controversy struck, ending an illustrious career.

The young Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016 at a PL record fee of £89 million. At United, Pogba played under several managers, appearing in 226 matches across all competitions and scoring 39 goals. With him at the helm of things at United, Pogba won silverware in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.