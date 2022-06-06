Top 10 news: Johnson faces no-confidence motion, Musk threatens to withdraw Twitter bid, and more

The Elon Musk - Twitter saga has taken another interesting turn. Tesla Chief Executive Musk has accused the social media giant of withholding data and has even threatened to withdraw his $44 billion takeover bid. In other news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing a confidence vote on Monday, has been plagued by scandals in recent months.

Elon Musk threatens to withdraw Twitter takeover bid

Musk said that the social media company has committed "a clear material breach" of "its obligations under the merger agreement" due to which the Tesla CEO reserves the right "not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement".

Gallery | Life, career and many controversies of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, who won the 2019 elections in a sweeping victory has been under growing pressure after news of his alcohol-fuelled parties during the Covid pandemic lockdowns hit the headlines.

Research reveals Covid affects the unborn children

The analysis, which was presented at the 30th European Congress of Psychiatry in Budapest also pointed out that infants born from infected mothers also had significant difficulty in controlling their shoulder and head movements.

What is nose-bleed fever and how does it spread? All you need to know about CCHFV

Nose-bleed fever, also known as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV), has caused panic all around the world after the recent detection of cases.

'If Novak wins 23..': Nadal reacts to Djokovic potentially surpassing his tally of 22 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal has now won 2 more Grand Slam titles than his nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are both tied on 20 each.

GALLERY | In pics - Ruins of hidden 3,400-year-old city found after severe drought in Iraq

The ruins of an ancient city, which was determined to be around 3,400 years old, was discovered by archaeologists in the Middle East and the reason behind this amazing find was - climate change.

Brazil presidential front-runner Lula isolated with COVID-19

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is the front-runner in the Brazilian presidential election, has been isolated along with his newlywed wife Janja after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Zendaya, Tom Holland win big at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, check full winners list

The top winners of the night were Zendaya and Tom Holland who got praised for their performances in 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

GALLERY | In pics - The many marriages and affairs of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's personal life is just as much controversial - if not more - than his political career. He has married thrice in his life, but he was involved in a number of high-profile affairs over the years.

VIDEO | Ohio, Louisiana push to arm teachers amid rising gun violence in the US

Gun violence cases and mass shooting incidents are rising in the United States. Ohio and Louisiana have decided to push to arm teachers.