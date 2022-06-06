Full winners list of 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV movies & TV awards 2022 Photograph:( Instagram )
Several celebrities received their golden popcorn awards at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The top winners of the night were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jennifer Lopez, and Daniel Radcliffe.
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards started airing live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles a few hours ago. And, taking over the hosting duties, Vanessa Hudgens kick-started the award ceremony by welcoming everyone.
The top winners of the night were Zendaya and Tom Holland who got praised for their performances in 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
'Euphoria' won the Best Show award and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' won the Best Movie award.
Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson lifted the trophy for the Best Hero category for her film 'Black Widow' and Daniel Radcliffe received the Best Villain award for his performance in Nee brothers directorial 'The Lost City'.
Jack Black took home the golden popcorn trophy for the Comedic Genius category. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, was awarded the Generation Award.
Check the full list of winners here.
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
WINNER: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
You voted and the winner of Best Hero is Scarlett Johansson! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ojB3O4SUmg— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022
Colin Farrell – The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
WINNER: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”