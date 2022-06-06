MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: JLo breaks down while receiving Generation Award

From giving a spectacular performance in 'The Wedding Planner' to winning people's hearts in 'Maid in Manhattan' and the recent film 'Marry Me', Jennifer Lopez never fails to create magic on the silver screen. And, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are honoring the diva by awarding her the prestigious Generation Award.

While accepting the golden popcorn trophy at Los Angeles' Barker Hangar, Lopez listed the people she wishes to thank. However, the list wasn't what you would have expected it to be.

"I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," JLo said.

She further added, "The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me."

"I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow," she continued.

The star then went on to thank "disappointment and failure" that taught her to be strong. And, while thanking her children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, she teared up. Seeing the diva get emotional, the crowd cheered.

Amid cheers, she further continued, "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies."

Lopez also won the award for Best Song.

For those uninitiated, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey have received the Generation Award in the past.

Watch the winning moment here: