In pics - The many marriages and affairs of Boris Johnson
Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 09:49 PM(IST)
Boris Johnson's personal life is just as much controversial - if not more - than his political career. He has married thrice in his life, but he was involved in a number of high-profile affairs over the years.
Boris Johnson met Allegra Mostyn-Owen during his time at the University of Oxford and the pair got married in 1987. Mostyn-Owen was the daughter of Italian writer Gaia Sevadio and art historian William Mostyn-Owen. However, the marriage ended in 1993 as they got divorced and they never had any children.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Marina Wheeler
Boris Johnson got married to barrister Marina Wheeler on 8 May 1993, just 12 days after his first divorce. The couple has four children - Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after Johnson's alleged affair with now wife Carrie Johnson.
(Photograph:Others)
Petronella Wyatt
In November 2001, Boris Johnson was forced to resign from the position of shadow minister for arts over allegations of an extramarital affair with Petronella Wyatt, a fellow journalist.
(Photograph:Others)
Jennifer Arcuri
American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri alleged that she had an affair with Boris Johnson between 2012 and 2016 - a period when he was still married with Marina Wheeler.
(Photograph:Others)
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson was the Conservative Party’s communication chief and that is reported to be the place where she met Boris Johnson. The couple got engaged in late 2019 and became the first unmarried couple to stay at the Prime Minister's residence. In May 2021, the couple officially tied the knot and they have two kids.