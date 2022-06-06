In pics - Ruins of hidden 3,400-year-old city found after severe drought in Iraq

Lost city in Iraq | Photo: University of Tübingen |
The discovery was made by a team of German and Kurdish researchers who were able to find the lost city due to drawing down of the Mosul reservoir in the aftermath of severe droughts in Iraq in the recent past.
The archaeologists believe that the city - Zakhiku - dated back to Bronze Age's Mittani Empire between 1550 and 1350 BC. The ruins contained a number of large buildings and also a palace.
Mittani Empire | Photo: University of Tübingen |
2 | Photo: University of Tübingen |
Kemune Region | Photo: University of Tübingen |
The Kemune region has not received any rainfall for a considerable amount of time, and it has been dependent on Mosul reservoir to keep the land alive. As a result, the water level went down to reveal the remains of the ancient city.
Large earthquake | Photo: University of Tübingen |
Archaeologists believe that a large earthquake destroyed the Mittani city around 1350 BC as the upper walls fell on the buildings and as a result, when the city became submerged over time, it protected majority of the city from decaying at an accelerated pace.
Surprising discovery | Photo: University of Tübingen |
The team also came across five ceramic jars containing over 100 cuneiform tablets. The ancient scripts date back to Middle Assyrian period, a time shortly before the earthquake that destroyed the city, according to the archaeologists.