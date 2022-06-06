'If Novak wins 23..': Rafael Nadal reacts to Djokovic potentially surpassing his tally of 22 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal further established his credentials as the 'King of Clay' after demolishing Casper Ruud in the men's singles final at French Open 2022 on Sunday (June 05) to bag a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and take his Grand Slam tally to 22. No player in the history of men's tennis has won more French Open titles than Nadal, who has never lost in a final at the Roland Garros in his career so far.

Nadal defeated Ruud 6-3,6-3, 6-0 in straight sets to win the French Open 2022 and maintain his perfect record of being unbeaten in a final at the Roland Garros. He also became the oldest man to win the French Open title at the age of 36 further extending his dominance in the competition.

Nadal has now won 2 more Grand Slam titles than his nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are both tied on 20 each. While Federer is not playing regularly and is not in action due to injuries, Djokovic is considered the favourite to pip Nadal in the GOAT race and surpasses his tally of 22 Grand Slams.

Asked about Djokovic potentially surpassing his tally of 22 Grand Slams, Nadal said it's not something that will bother him. The Spaniard said his happiness will not change even one percent if Djokovic moves to 23 Grand Slams and he stays on 22.

"Honestly, it is not something that bothers me if Novak wins 23 and I stay with 22. I think my happiness will not change at all. Not even one percent," said Nadal in an interview on CNN after winning his 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal also explained why it might not be difficult for someone to go past his tally of 22 Grand Slams but it won't be easy for someone to break his record of winning the French Open 14 times. Nadal has dominated at Roland Garros over the years and enjoys a stunning record on red clay.

"Difficult to say that for myself but, I mean, I always have something in mind that I always considered myself a very normal guy. So if I did it, somebody else can do it. But it's obvious that the record of 22 Grand Slams is something much more possible, that somebody increase that record. I'm sure that's going to happen. I mean, 14 Roland Garros is something, I mean, very difficult," said Nadal.

Nadal has now left behind Federer and Djokovic with 22 Grand Slam titles and has a huge advantage when it comes to the GOAT debate. However, for the French Open champion, the GOAT debate doesn't matter and it's all about enjoying the game till the time he plays.

"I, honestly, don't think much about that and from the bottom of my heart, I really don't care that much, you know. I think it doesn't matter, you know, I think we've achieved my dreams, I've achieved my dream and I enjoy what I am doing," Nadal said when asked about how it feels to be ahead in the GOAT debate with his 22nd Grand Slam crown.