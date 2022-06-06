'He'll eat you alive' - Casper Rudd on his experience of playing invincible Rafael Nadal in French Open final

Norway's 23-year-old Casper Ruud was up against his idol Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open men's final on Sunday (June 05). Becoming the first-ever from his country to reach a Major final, Ruud had no answers against Nadal as the Spainard won the battle 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets.

It was a dominant display from Nadal. While he won the first set, 6-3, in no time, he was behind in the second set as Ruud led 3-1. However, the 36-year-old rose his game to bounce back and demolished his opposition in a jiffy to seal the finale and win his 14th French Open trophy, also claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

After the proceedings, Ruud lavished huge praise on Nadal and revealed how not to play against him on clay courts. "Well, I wish I knew the answers too, but I got a cheap break of serve I think in the second set and was up 3-1, and of course wanted to get the match going and maybe try to win the set," Ruud said in a post-match press conference.

"But then he stepped up and he showed that when he needs to he plays great. It was tough for me to really know where I should play the ball. When you are playing defensive against Rafa on clay, he will eat you alive," Ruud opined.

"I said before the match that I guess it is. But now I think I know it is. At least what I have faced. It's really challenging and really tough. But I already knew it in a way," Ruud added, who has also trained at Rafael Nadal's academy.

At 36, Nadal battled injury concerns to reach the summit clash at the Roland Garros and returned with the elusive trophy. After the finale, he opened up on his future and Wimbledon participation and said, "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. Wimbledon is a priority, always has been a priority. If I'm able to play with anti-inflammatories yes. To play with anaesthetic injections, I do not want to put myself in that position again. It can happen once but no it's not the philosophy of life I want to follow. Let's see. I am always a positive guy and always expect the things are going the right way. Let's be confident, let's be positive and let's see what's going on," Nadal stated.