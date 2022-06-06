'Do you use make up': French Open champion Iga Swiatek responds to absurd question by journalist

Poland's Iga Swiatek has been in rollicking form in the calendar year and beat USA's Coco Gauff without dropping much sweat to claim the women's singles title in the just-concluded 2022 French Open. The world number one was at her very best as she didn't give a single chance to teenager Gauff and claimed the summit clash in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-3.

With the win, Swiatek also equalled the legendary Venus Williams’ record of 35 victories on the trot. After the match, she attended the presser where a question from a journalist left her speechless.

"Outside of the court, when you go to a party, do you use make-up? Do you like to go elegant and smart and so on?” a journalist asked. "Because many players we have seen in the past, they were staying hours in front of the mirror before going on court and using the make-up and you seem very natural like this," the journalist added.

Swiatek was rightly left amused by the absurd query. However, she maintained her composure and responded saying, "OK. Thank you."

Talking about the men's singles finale, Rafael Nadal defeated 23-year-old Casper Ruud in straight sets as well, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, to clinch his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.