'Wimbledon is not a tournament...': Rafael Nadal opines on future after winning 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal defeated 23-year-old Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the 2022 French Open title on Sunday (June 05). Throughtout the just-concluded tournament in Paris, the 36-year-old Nadal was ailing with an injury, however, he still managed to beat World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals before extending his dominance at the Roland Garros with a sublime win in the final.

Nadal beat Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title, most by any in men's singles and opened up on his future. While a lot has been said and written about this year's French Open being Nadal's last, the veteran said that he 'will keep fighting' to carry on and then opined on his participation in the forthcoming Wimbledon 2022.

ALSO READ | Ruthless Rafael Nadal thrashes Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open crown, clinches 22nd Grand Slam title

Nadal opened up about participating at the Wimbledon and said after the finale, "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss."

"Wimbledon is a priority, always has been a priority. If I'm able to play with anti-inflammatories yes. To play with anaesthetic injections, I do not want to put myself in that position again. It can happen once but no it's not the philosophy of life I want to follow. Let's see. I am always a positive guy and always expect the things are going the right way. Let's be confident, let's be positive and let's see what's going on," Nadal added.

Many big names have already pulled out of the upcoming Wimbledon in London. While Nadal hasn't given a sureshot answer with regard to his participation, many of his loyalists across the globe would hope for him to return on court and claim his 3rd title at the Wimbledon, after 12 years.