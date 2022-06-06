Life, career and many controversies of Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing a confidence vote on Monday, has been plagued by scandals in recent months.

The conservative politician who won the 2019 elections in a sweeping victory has been under growing pressure after news of his alcohol-fueled parties during the Covid pandemic lockdowns hit the headlines. The so-called partygate scandal has invited disquiet within the conservative party itself, with 54 Tory MP's withdrawing support to Johnson.

Here's an overview of his early life and tumultuous political career.