Top 10 world news: Nations ‘pause’ aid to UNRWA, Germany marks Holocaust day, and more

Following Israel's warning of stopping the work of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after war, the United Kingdom and Italy have 'paused aid for the agency. There are reports that Switzerland is mulling the same move. Germans marked Holocaust Remembrance Day. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "Never again". Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Israel had alleged that several staff members of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza were involved in the October 7 attacks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the country's citizens to save democracy and fight against antisemitism on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The two sides are pursuing "additional high-level diplomacy," the White House statement said, "including through a call between President Biden and President Xi."

An anti-ship ballistic missile was launched by the Houthis which hit the United Kingdom's oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

The border region saw a rare military action from both nations earlier this month. On January 18, Pakistan launched airstrikes on targets on the Iranian side of the border. The 'militant targets' as Pakistan put them, were attacked two days after Iranian military strikes on the Pakistani side of the border.

According to a report by the news agency AFP on Saturday (Jan 27), overnight strikes were reported on Khan Yunis, the current epicentre of Israel's assault on Gaza.

The much-anticipated election manifesto of PML-N has been unveiled just weeks before general elections are due in Pakistan on February 8. Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif has said in his manifesto that if he voted back to power, he would send 'message of peace' to other countries, including India.

In a statement, the US State Department said that Turkey would get 40 new F-16s and upgrades to 79 of the jets in its existing fleet.



Beijing is likely to approach the situation cautiously amid security threats posed by terrorists and separatists in its restive Xinjiang province.