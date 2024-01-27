Gunmen kill 9 foreigners in Iran near Pakistan-Iran border: Report

Less than two weeks after Iran and Pakistan exchanged deadly cross-border fire, gunmen in southeastern Iran have killed nine foreign nationals, according to reports in Iranian media.

"According to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city" in Sistan-Baluchistan province, the Mehr news agency reported.

The agency further said that no group or individuals had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sistan-Baluchistan province is few of Sunni Muslim-dominated provinces in Shia-dominated Iran. The Iranian province shares border with Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

The border, splitting the region of Baluchistan between the two nations is porous. Armed rebel groups demanding an independent Baloch nation are active, stoking unrest, cross-border drug smuggling an more. The rebel groups claim to be fighting for the cause of Baluchi ethnic minority but also have jihadist elements in their ranks.

The border region saw a rare military action from both nations earlier this month. On January 18, Pakistan launched airstrikes on targets on the Iranian side of the border. The 'militants targets' as Pakistan put them, were attacked twp days after Iranian military strikes on the Pakistani side of the border.

Iran claimed that it was targetting Jaish al-Adl which has carried out deadly attacks in Iran. The jihadist group was formed in 2012 and Iran has deemed it to be a "terrorist" organisation.

The strikes had strained diplomatic relations between the neighbours. Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Tehran and even blocked Iranian envoy from coming to Islamabad. Iran summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires over Pakistan's strikes.

The tension appeared to subside somewhat after both, Iran and Pakistan said on Monday that both countries had agreed to de-escalate and the two ambassadors returned to their posts.

The tension between Iran and Pakistan added to those in the region already inflamed by Israel-Hamas war.