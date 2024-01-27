White House says planning another Xi-Biden call
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The two sides are pursuing "additional high-level diplomacy," the White House statement said, "including through a call between President Biden and President Xi."
Washington and Beijing are working on arranging another call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.
