White House says planning another Xi-Biden call

Washington, United StatesEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Photograph:(Reuters)
The two sides are pursuing "additional high-level diplomacy," the White House statement said, "including through a call between President Biden and President Xi."

Washington and Beijing are working on arranging another call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

