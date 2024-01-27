Holocaust Remembrance Day: World recalls Hitler's tyranny amid Israel-Hamas war

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 27, designated by the United Nations to honour the 6 million Jews and other minorities killed by Adolf Hitler-led Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

On this day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp where over 1.1 million people, primarily Jews, were killed.

Why Holocaust Remembrance Day is significant?

Established in 2005 by the UN General Assembly, the day serves to remember all Holocaust victims and promote global education to prevent future genocides.

According to the United Nations, approximately 245,000 Holocaust survivors remain worldwide, with nearly half residing in Israel.

Also read | Elon Musk pays private visit to Auschwitz, speaks on antisemitism

Observances include lighting candles, reading victims' names, and learning about Holocaust history.

While this is a global remembrance, countries like Israel also have specific days, such as Yom HaShoah on May 5 and 6.

Holocaust remembrance amid Israel-Hamas war

The recent October 7 Hamas attack, resulting in about 1,200 Jewish deaths, has drawn comparisons to the Holocaust. But the comparisons soon began to precipitate as Israel's military response led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack and outlined measures to combat rising antisemitism, referring to the 2023 National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism.

In Washington, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum hosted events, including reading victims' names and engaging with survivors. The United Nations also held a Holocaust Memorial Ceremony, where survivors shared testimonies. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged solidarity against hate.

Israeli Representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan said: "Today is not only a day of remembrance; this day was designated to also prevent future acts of genocide — to internalise the lessons of the Holocaust."

Also watch | Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remembering the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust × South Africa recently brought a charge of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza. The court ruled that Israel must prevent genocide but did not order an immediate halt to its offensive.