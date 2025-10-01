/Three powerful quakes hit Philippines within minutes, people dash out of homes

Three strong earthquakes struck near the Eastern Visayas region in the Philippines within minutes on Tuesday, September 30. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), three powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.0, 7.0 and 6.9 in magnitude, struck near the Eastern Visayas region in the Philippines within minutes on Tuesday. The strong tremors sent people dashing out into streets and damaged a stone church and knocking out power in some areas. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremors. Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it expected damage and aftershocks.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and was centred roughly 20 km from Bogo city. The USGS also reported an aftershock measuring 5.2 in magnitude in the area.

Cebu City, in the central Visayas region of the Philippines, has a population close to one million. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

Panicked people shouted in the streets of Cebu City. Power went out in the Cebu provincial town of Daanbantayan, where the stone church is located.

Central Philippine provinces were still recovering from a storm that hit on Friday, leaving at least 27 people dead mostly due to drownings and falling trees, knocking out power in entire cities and towns and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Shortly after the powerful quakes, the Philippine Seismology Agency advised residents in coastal areas to stay away from the beach and move farther inland. The agency also warned of a possible minor sea-level disturbance, urging caution despite the absence of a major tsunami threat.

The Philippines, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Its position in the seismic zone makes it prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The archipelago also faces around 20 typhoons and storms annually.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a warning and advised people to stay away from the coastlines in Cebu and in the nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran due to possible waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet).