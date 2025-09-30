/Trump announces big medicine price cuts for Americans by Pfizer, ‘TrumpRx’ website

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to lower prices on several of its medications in the United States. Besides, the White House is planning to unveil a direct-to-consumer website, called TrumpRx, for Americans to buy drugs. Pfizer will launch sales of some of its drugs directly to consumers through this website. “I think it’s one of the biggest things that we’ll do. We’ll be reducing drug prices by 100% in some cases, 300% or more,” Trump told reporters as he arrived at the White House after delivering remarks to the military in Virginia.

“Pfizer is committing to offer all of their prescription medications to Medicaid, and it will be at the most favoured nation’s prices. It’s going to have a huge impact on bringing Medicaid costs down like nothing else,” he added. Trump said these drugs will be available for direct purchase online on a website operated by the federal government. Other drugmakers will commit to lower prices in the coming weeks, Trump added.

“I think this is one of the biggest medical announcements that this office has ever made,” Trump added. Americans, who have been paying too much for drugs, will now be paying the “lowest prices”, he said.

“The major reason is that the American consumers have been subsidising research and development costs for the entire planet. They put all of that on us, and yet they were the beneficiaries. It’s being changed.”

Trump said US pays more for prescription drugs than any other country, often nearly three times as much as other developed nations, and he wanted to narrow this gap to stop Americans from being “ripped off”.

Medicaid is the one of the biggest US safety-net programmes, which provides coverage to 71 million low-income people, according to government figures.

The government website TrumpRx that will sell drugs directly to consumers has not yet been set up yet.