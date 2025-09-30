/Trump once again claims ending military conflict between India and Pakistan, among other wars

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again claimed to have stopped the military conflict between India and Pakistan after Indian forces successfully conducted precision strikes on the terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation to the killing of 26 innocent civilians by terrorists from across the border. Trump started his speech to US military leaders on Tuesday with claims he has been repeating ad nauseum about his impact on global conflicts and foreign leaders. “I have settled so many wars since we’re here. We’re here almost nine months,” said Trump, who counts solving the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, and Serbia and Kosovo among his successes, as he casts himself as a global peacemaker and a claimant for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“India and Pakistan were going at it. I called them both, and in this case I used trade. I am not going to trade with you. Two nuclear nations, big nuclear nations. I stopped the war. It was raging for four days. They shot down seven planes, in the beginning. We stopped it, it was a great thing,” Trump said.

New Delhi has repeatedly denied there was any mediation

Trump’s repeated claims of ending the India-Pakistan conflict have not gone down well with New Delhi, as the Indian leadership has categorically denied that there was any mediation or that it helped end the conflict. New Delhi has been saying that the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and fervently pleaded to stop the fighting after Indian forces hit hangars and airstrips of Pakistani airbases deep in their territory.

Besides, Trump’s claims have contributed to a deterioration of relations between Washington and New Delhi.

While repeating his claims, Trump has predicted that he wouldn’t be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“‘Will you get the Nobel Prize?’ Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to a guy that wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars, and he’ll get the Nobel Prize,” he told military leaders.

On getting Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin together, Trump said, “But the only way we can do that is through strength. I mean, if we were weak, they wouldn’t even take my phone call.”

‘We must be strong, powerful and capable,’ says Trump

“We must be so strong that no nation will dare challenge us, so powerful that no enemy will dare threaten us. And so capable that no adversary can even think about beating us,” Trump said.

“I’m so disappointed in President Putin,” he added. “I said I thought he would get this thing over with. He should have had that war done in a week. And I said to him, you know, you don’t look good. You’re four years fighting a war that should have taken a week. Are you a paper tiger?”

Trump also told the military generals in the audience that the US government has “brought back the fundamental principle that defending the homeland is the military’s first and most important priority.”

“Only in recent decades did politicians somehow come to believe that our job is to police the far reaches of Kenya and Somalia, while America is under invasion from within,” he said.

Those invading were “no different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms,” he added.