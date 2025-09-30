/‘If you don’t like what I’m saying, leave the room’: Trump tells military officers to quit if they dislike his address, says 'there goes your rank'

Donald Trump addressed senior US military officers at Quantico, urging compliance and warning dissenters, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined fitness rules and anti-woke directives for the armed forces.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (30 September) addressed hundreds of generals and admirals at Quantico, Virginia, in a rare gathering ordered by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Speaking to the room of senior officers, Trump opened with a joke about the unusually muted atmosphere.
Also read: ‘Hook, line, and lifeline’: Trump's 20-point Gaza plan could rescue Netanyahu’s political career - Here’s how
“I’ve never walked into a room so silent,” he said, drawing laughter. He added that he had been told in advance, “Sir, you won’t hear a murmur in the room. I said we had to loosen these guys up a little bit.” Trump told the officers they were free to react as they wished, but with a warning. “And if you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room. Of course, there goes your rank, there goes your future,” he said, again to laughs.
Before Trump, Hegseth addressed the assembled officers. He said those unhappy with his leadership should step aside. “If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honourable thing and resign,” he told the gathering.
Also read: 'It’s going to be a very sad end': Trump threatens Hamas, says they only have 'three or four days' to respond
Hegseth outlined ten new directives for the military, including tougher fitness standards, and pledged to continue removing what he called “wokeness” from the ranks. He dismissed past leadership as “foolish and reckless political leaders” who created a “Department of Woke.”
Also read: ‘Resounding diplomatic failure’: Israeli far-right minister says Trump’s Gaza plan ‘will end in tears’
Hegseth admitted that some officers may disagree with the new course. “We may lose good people,” he said, adding that others would remain because “they want to be warriors.”