/'It’s going to be a very sad end': Trump threatens Hamas, says they only have 'three or four days' to respond

US President Donald Trump has said Hamas has only a few days to decide whether it will accept the Gaza peace deal he announced alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump sets short deadline

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Trump said, “We’re going to do about three or four days. We’ll see how it is. All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up.” When pressed on the timeline, Trump added, “We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end.”

Deal closer than ever, says Trump

On Monday, Trump said an end to the Gaza war was closer than ever after Netanyahu agreed to his 20-point plan. The proposal requires Hamas to release all hostages, surrender weapons and play no role in governing Gaza. In exchange, Arab states and international partners would help stabilise the territory.

Hamas still has to agree