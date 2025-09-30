Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted terms to end the war in Gaza under a plan drawn up by Donald Trump, but much of the responsibility now falls on Arab governments to make it work.

Trump offers full support if plan fails

Standing beside Netanyahu at the White House, Trump unveiled his 20-point proposal, warning Hamas that rejection would bring consequences. “Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas,” he said. The deal allows Netanyahu to claim progress while leaving Arab states with the task of persuading Hamas to comply. For now, little may change on the ground.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Arab neighbours try to pressure Hamas

Qatar and Turkey have warned Hamas leaders that this is their last chance to end the conflict, according to Arab officials. They have told the group that if it refuses, political and diplomatic support will be withdrawn. Hamas has denounced the plan as a surrender that offers no clear path to Palestinian statehood. Still, officials say the group has agreed to consult other factions before giving a formal response.

Risks for Arab states in Gaza role

The plan calls for Arab states, backed by the US and international partners, to send a “stabilisation force” into Gaza. It also suggests Jordan and Egypt should train a new Palestinian police force. But both countries are wary of being seen as acting on Israel’s behalf. Egypt has already ruled out sending troops before a full Israeli withdrawal.

Netanyahu secures key concessions

Israel has gained significant concessions under the Trump plan, including the release of all 48 hostages and the right to maintain a buffer zone along the border with Egypt. Hamas fighters would be given amnesty if they hand over their weapons, but neither Hamas nor other militant groups would have a role in governing Gaza. The plan also reassures Egypt by stating that no Palestinians will be forced to leave Gaza, though those who wish to depart may do so freely.

Political risks for Netanyahu at home

To accept the plan, Netanyahu had to allow for a future role for the Palestinian Authority and drop any push to settle Gaza with Jewish communities. He also acknowledged Palestinian sovereignty, moves that could anger far-right members of his coalition. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called the plan a “resounding diplomatic failure” and argued that “the enemy’s obstinacy will once again save us from ourselves.”

Could Netanyahu turn it into political survival?