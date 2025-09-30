/‘Two N-words you can’t use’: Trump lectures not to ‘throw around’ nuclear word but warns Russia of US submarines

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 30) issued a warning to Russia, saying that US submarines are “just lurking” near its coasts undetected. He made the remarks during his address to senior military leaders gathered at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Northern Virginia in a rare gathering ordered by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“We were a little bit threatened by Russia recently, and I sent a submarine, nuclear submarine, the most lethal weapon ever made,” Trump said. “Number one, you can’t detect it. There’s no way. We’re 25 years ahead of Russia and China in submarines.”

He further added, “I sent a nuclear submarine or two over to the coast of Russia, just to be careful, because we can't let people throw around that word. I call it the N-word. There are two N-words, and you can’t use either of them.”

He continued, “Frankly, if it does get to use, we have more than anybody else,” referring to the US nuclear arsenal. “We have better, we have newer, but it’s something we don’t ever want to even have to think about.”

“It’s just lurking, but I’m sure we’re not gonna have to use it. It’s amazing, it’s undetectable,” he said.

Last month, Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines over “provocative” remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Reiterating his claims of ending several conflicts around the world, Trump also mentioned the war between Russia and Ukraine. He reiterated that he wants to get Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky together to end the war.