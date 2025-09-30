/‘Truly optimistic’: Qatar to discuss Trump’s Gaza plan with Hamas, Turkey; global powers back peace proposal

Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 30) said that it was set to hold talks with Hamas officials, Turkey and Egypt later today to discuss a Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. This comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister agreed to the US proposal to end the war in Gaza during his White House visit. Following their meeting, Trump and Netanyahu said that if Hamas does not accept the 20-point plan, Israel will move to “finish the job” in the war-torn territory against the Palestinian militant group.

The proposal was handed to Hamas by Qatar and Egypt, which have led the efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “The (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference. “There will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation.”

In his plan, Trump has demanded a ceasefire, release of hostages within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. He also said that he will head a post-war transitional authority in the territory.

Ansari added that the Egyptian intelligence head and his Turkish counterpart were in Doha for the negotiations. “It is still too early to speak about responses, but we are truly optimistic that this plan, as we said, is a comprehensive one,” he said.

During his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu dialled Qatar to apologise for the recent strikes in Doha that targeted Hamas leadership earlier this month. In response, Qatar officials said that they were ready to push for a truce in Gaza after the US gave them security assurances and Israel promised not to attack it again.

“The security assurances and the commitments that were offered in the call yesterday (Monday) by President Trump and the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) were very clear and were under the guarantee of the US president that Qatar will never be attacked,” he said.

“We are content with the security assurances that we have received,” Ansari said, adding that there had also been “a commitment by Israel not to attack Qatar again in its capacity or otherwise.”

Global powers welcome Trump’s proposal

Eight Arab or Muslim-majority nations have backed Trump’s proposal for peace in Gaza, saying they “welcome the role of the American president and his sincere efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza.”

In a joint statement, they said that they “affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation.”

The nations include Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. Apart from them, Indonesia and Pakistan have also welcomed the US proposal. The Palestinian Authority has praised Trump’s efforts as “sincere and determined”.