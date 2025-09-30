/Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown': What does it mean and what really happens when the US government shuts down?

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (September 30) that there would probably be a US government shutdown. He blamed Democrats for the delayed talks with Republicans on a funding deal. "We'll probably have a shutdown. Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it's probably likely," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office just hours before a midnight deadline for a deal.

What happens when the US government shuts down?

Federal agencies have started preparing for a shutdown, but many Americans are asking what it actually means in practice. Here’s a breakdown.

How does a shutdown affect the military?

Most military operations and veterans’ benefits will continue, but pay for troops and civilian staff will be delayed until funding is restored. Active-duty personnel will keep serving, though no new orders will be issued except in emergencies. Some National Guard members could also see their orders cancelled.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said 97% of its employees will still report to work, but regional offices will close. Some services, like cemetery maintenance and placing permanent headstones, will stop. Hotlines, emails and press responses will also be affected.

What happens to air travel?

Flights will continue because air traffic controllers and safety staff are considered essential. But they will work without pay until funding resumes. The Department of Transportation will pause new hiring, field training, and safety inspections. Aviation groups have warned this could create backlogs and delays even after the shutdown ends.

Do Social Security payments stop?

No. Social Security benefits will continue because they are legally protected. However, with a smaller workforce, processing new applications could take longer.

What about health and medical agencies?

The Department of Health and Human Services said around 32,000 of its staff could be furloughed. The CDC will keep monitoring outbreaks but with reduced support for states. Guidance on issues like opioid prevention or diabetes may stop. The National Institutes of Health will not admit new research patients unless it is an emergency. Research grants and contracts will also freeze.

How is the Food and Drug Administration impacted?

The FDA will continue urgent work such as foodborne illness response, drug recalls and import screening. But reviews of new medicines and medical devices will pause. Long-term food safety initiatives will also be halted.

Can students still get loans?

Yes. Federal loans and Pell Grants will still be disbursed to students. But about 95% of Education Department staff will be furloughed, and new grant-making will stop.

What happens to nutrition programmes?

Food stamp benefits under SNAP should continue for at least one month. But if the shutdown drags on, funding could run out. The WIC programme for women and children could also face cuts.

Will national parks remain open?