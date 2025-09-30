/'They’ll give it to...': Trump says no Nobel Prize would be ‘an insult to America’

US President Donald Trump has said it would be an “insult” to the United States if he is not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming credit for progress on several conflicts.

Trump complains about the peace prize snub

Speaking to top US military officers at Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the idea that he would be recognised internationally. “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing,” he said. “It’d be a big insult to our country,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘War from within’ over crime and immigration

Trump went on to say that the United States faced what he called a “war from within” linked to crime and immigration. Addressing generals and admirals gathered by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, he warned that the military would be drawn into tackling problems in Democratic-led cities. “We’re going to straighten them out one by one, and this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too, it’s a war from within,” he said, speaking in front of a large American flag.

The president revealed he had signed an order to establish a military quick reaction force to manage civil disturbances. “It’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control,” Trump declared.