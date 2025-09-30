/9 killed in steel arch collapse at under-construction thermal power plant near Chennai, PM announces compensation

Nine workers were killed after a steel arch collapsed at an under-construction thermal power plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The workers who died in the mishap in Tamil Nadu’s Ennore were from Assam. The injured workers were rushed to Chennai’s Stanley Government Hospital, about 15 kilometres from the accident site. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officials were present at the site and authorities have started probe into the cause of the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased. Further, Rs 50,000 compensation was announced for those who sustained injuries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the workers who died and assured that their bodies will be transported to their home state.

The accident happened hours after a roof collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur killed six workers. Police officials said the incident occurred at the construction site of the Ennore Thermal Power Plant.

“There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot,” Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation told reporters.

More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

PM Narendra Modi took to X to express grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of the victims.

“Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” read the statement issued by the PMO.