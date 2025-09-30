/EC publishes Bihar’s final voter list after wrangling over SIR, poll dates likely soon

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday released the final electoral list of Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections after completing the special intensive revision (SIR) process that became a controversy after opposition opposed it and led to a legal battle that is still ongoing. The Election Commission said the SIR exercise was intended to ensure only eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls, however, it drew intense criticism from the opposition which alleged vote theft and even targeted the poll body. The data of the electoral rolls has been uploaded on https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and voters can check their names on the portal.

The draft of the electoral rolls was published on August 1 and was open for ‘claims and objections’ by individuals and political parties till September 1. The final voter list showed an increase in the number of registered voters compared to the draft list.

Under the rules, voters can still apply for inclusion up to 10 days before the last date of nomination. Their names will appear in a supplementary list, and they will be added to the regular rolls for subsequent elections.

Opposition alleged ‘vote theft’, accused poll body

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised questions on the timing of SIR just months before the elections and took out a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of attempting to help the ruling coalition.

Around 65 lakh voters had been removed from the draft rolls, including those who had died, permanently moved out of Bihar, or were registered as voters in multiple locations in the revision, which was carried out after 22 years. Petitions against the exercise are still pending in the Supreme Court.

Hearing a petition on September 8, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it believes that, being a constitutional body, the Election Commission is following the law and mandatory rules in carrying out the SIR process. However, it said that the entire process could be set aside if any illegality was found. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on October 7.

EC to review poll preparedness, announce dates soon

The tenure of the current government in Bihar is set to conclude on November 22, which means elections have to be held and results declared in time for the formation of a new government by then.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Vineet Joshi, will visit Bihar on October 4-5 to review poll arrangements. The team is expected to meet political parties, state officials and civil society representatives. Ahead of that, a meeting of poll observers is scheduled in Delhi on October 3.

Sources suggest the election schedule could be announced as early as October 6 or 7.