/Three children among 11 killed by gunmen in mass shooting at hostel in South Africa

Three children, including a three-year-old, were among the 11 people killed in mass shooting as three gunmen stormed into a hostel in South Africa’s capital and opened fire, also injuring 14 others. The police launched a manhunt for three people and were investigating whether the killings were linked to a bar within the hostel that may have been selling alcohol illegally. “I can confirm that a total of 25 people were shot,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said of the early morning attack in Saulsville township, 11 miles (18 km) west of Pretoria. She said 14 people had been hospitalised in the attack after armed men opened fire indiscriminately.

“Ten died on this particular scene, and one died in hospital,” added Mathe. The victims also included a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. The shootings happened at around 4.15 am, she said, but police were only alerted at 6 am. She said the motive for the killings was not clear.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The attack is the latest in a series of mass shootings in the country of 63 million people, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

The police in South Africa have been grappling with violence linked to illegal bars, known as shebeens, which often sell homebrewed drinks that are substandard.

“What I can tell you is that these illegal shebeens are really giving us a problem as the police,” Mathe told the 24-hour eNCA news broadcaster. “Because a lot of murders are being reported at these illegal establishments.”

Forensic and ballistic experts were at the scene, alongside investigators. “So we are on a manhunt. For now, we are looking for three suspects,” she said.

Mathe said police had shut down more than 11,000 illegal taverns between April and September this year and arrested more than 18,000 people for involvement in illegal liquor sales.

According to police data, more than 60 people have been killed each day between April and September in South Africa.

The country of 62 million people has relatively strict gun ownership laws, but many killings are committed with illegal guns, authorities say.