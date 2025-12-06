/Russia launches massive drone missile strike on Ukraine as peace talks between Kyiv and Washington continue

Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine targeting critical infrastructure, including key energy sites and railways, sparking heating and water outages in neighbouring households. The Russian attacks came on Friday night through Saturday when Ukrainian officials were to meet American envoys for a third straight day to deliberate on the President Trump's plan to end the nearly 4-year-old war.

Russia launched 653 drones and 51 missiles at Ukraine, Kyiv's air force said on Saturday, as reported by AFP.

"The main targets of these strikes, once again, were energy facilities," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media, adding, "Russia aims to inflict suffering on millions of Ukrainians."

According to Kyiv officials, the drone and missiles target energy facilities in the Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Odesa region, "9,500 subscribers remain without heat supply and 34,000 subscribers remain without water supply due to damage," Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.

The Russian defence ministry said it had launched a "massive strike" in response to what it called Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets.

The US and Ukrainian negotiators urged Russia to show a serious commitment to long-term peace after talks in Moscow failed to achieve a breakthrough. Washington special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, held marathon talks in the Kremlin with Putin on Tuesday. The discussions focused on the revised US peace proposal, while both sides called the meeting useful and constructive, though no deal was reached.

US President Donald Trump put forth a draft plan to end the war, triggering a series of high-level negotiations, beginning with talks between the US, European and Ukrainian officials in Geneva over past war security guarantees and territorial issues. Follow-up meetings in Florida brought U.S. envoys and Ukrainian representatives together for marathon sessions aimed at refining the proposal before it was presented to Russia, though major differences remain unresolved.

