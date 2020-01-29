Three Auckland women denied entry on plane by Thai Airlines owing to their weight

Thai Airways has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for denying a woman and her two daughters entry into business class owing to their weight.

According to reports, a 59-year-old woman from Auckland, New Zealand, and her two daughters were not let onto the business class flight from Bangkok to Auckland owing to their size

Thai Airways made headlines over a similar issue last year.

Thai Airways International (THAI) had said that it had put a limit on the waist sizes for its passengers and had also put a ban on carrying infants on laps in business class on two of its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

As per reports, the airlines had said that the limit and the ban on carrying kids in the lap was a consequence of the installation of safety seat belt airbags.

It was reported that passengers with a waistline over 56 inches (142.24 centimetres) could not fasten these new seatbelt airbags which meet US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards.