These American 'clowns' who lie, says Khamenei in Friday sermon referring to Trump

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while addressing people in the Friday prayers called US President Trump a "clown" while attacking US presence in the region.

Also Read: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God', says Khamenei

“Resistance must continue until the region is completely freed from the enemy’s tyranny,” Khamenei said reiterating his message earlier.

“These American clowns who lie and say they are with the Iranian people should see who the Iranian people are,” he said referring to Trump. Iran witnessed large scale demonstrations after authorities conceded the Army was responsible for shooting down the Boeing 737 airliner last week in which 176 people had died.

Watch Video:

While calling for national unity, Khamenei said: “The Quds Force is a humanitarian organisation with human values that protects people across the region, adding,"they are fighters without borders.”

On the ballistic missile strike in US bases in Iraq, Khamenei said: "The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God." He added that killing of Soleimani showed US’s “terrorist nature”.