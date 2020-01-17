Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God': Khamenei

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Islamic Republic had divine support and that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, reported news agency Reuters.

As tension escalated between Iran and US following the killing of Qasem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei, Iran launched missiles at US targets on January 8.

The day when IRGC's missiles demolished the US military base in Iraq is also one of Allah's days. A nation having the spirit to slap a global, harassing, Arrogant Power in this way shows God's power and is one of Allah’s Days. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 17, 2020 ×

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God".

After 41 years since the #IslamicRevolution's victory, which power brought this unparalleled, massive crowd to the funeral of Martyr #Soleimani? Who created these love and enthusiasm? What factor could bring such a miracle other than God's power? — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 17, 2020 ×

His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".

Khamenei led the Friday prayer after 8 years. Last time he led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue.