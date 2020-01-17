Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God': Khamenei

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 17, 2020

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photograph:( Reuters )

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Islamic Republic had divine support and that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, reported news agency Reuters.

As tension escalated between Iran and US following the killing of Qasem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei, Iran launched missiles at US targets on January 8. 

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God". 

His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".

Khamenei led the Friday prayer after 8 years. Last time he led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue.