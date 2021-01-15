The rebranding of Wuhan despite unanswered crucial questions

China is trying to rebrand Wuhan, the city of the novel coronavirus.

The regime of President Xi Jinping is trying its best to dissociate Wuhan from the deadly virus.

Watch |

It is holding an exhibition to pain Wuhan as a victim of the virus and not its epicentre.

Also read | China reports first coronavirus death in eight months as WHO team arrives

China is celebrating Wuhan's sacrifice, struggles and courage and is celebrating Wuhan's medical staff and how they fought the outbreak.

However, the exhibition has no mention of whistleblower Ai Fen or Zhang Yongzhen.

Yongzhen is the doctor who went against the wishes of Xi and shared the genome with the world.

The wall of martyrs does include Dr Li Wenliang, but it doesn't say how he was hounded by the government.

The internet is also being filled with terms like 'first anniversary' on January 23, the first day of the Wuhan lockdown.

The questions remain

Wuhan should be praised for bouncing back, but there are several crucial questions that need to be addressed.

These questions include: what led to the Wuhan outbreak, who is responsible for it, is the virus man-made, what role did the Wuhan Institue of Virology play?

China is trying to hide these questions by rebranding the city.

A team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in Wuhan today.

They will enter a two-week quarantine before they can begin their probe.

In other words, China gets 14 more days to whitewash people's memories and crime scenes.

The WHO's team has 10 members, their job is to find the origin of the virus.

It will be challenging for this team to find the true origins as China has not even assured the team a visit to the Wuhan lab.

WHO is complaining sometimes, but mostly helping China maintain its shroud of secrecy.

Beijing is also not sharing the itinerary of the visit and the WHO is playing along, suggesting that it will be difficult for the world to know the places the team visited.

The Xi regime controlled all research related to the outbreak and the scientists were not allowed to speak to the press.

In July, Wuhan was suddenly flooded, perhaps it was needed to wash out all the evidence.

The WHO says it is trying to build "a better, healthier future for people all over the world", but it's actions show otherwise.

Return of Covid-19

Meanwhile, China recorded 138 infections today, its highest single-day tally since March 2020.

It also confirmed its first virus death since May last year.

At least 20 million people are under a lockdown in the province of Hebei with its capital city Shijiazhuang becoming the latest epicentre.

Neighbouring Xingtai, home to seven million people has been locked down for almost a week now.

The infections have spread to Heilongjiang where daily cases have tripled.

The province has declared an emergency with its 37.5 million residents being told not to leave the province until absolutely necessary.

This started a week after Xi declared China's victory over Covid-19, beamed images of new year parties without masks.

This is a deja vu moment as the Wuhan outbreak also started in a similar fashion.

China should know that traces can be hidden with holograms, but not a deadly virus that is transmitting.

