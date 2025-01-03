Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday (Jan 3) declared USD 400 million worth of assets, including her 217 designer handbags and 75 luxurious watches.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She took office in September and is the fourth member of the powerful family to lead Thailand.

In a submission to a government body, Paetongtarn revealed her wealth to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is a requirement for those who hold public office and implies no suggestion of wrongdoing.

As per the document, Paetongtarn revealed her investments worth more than 250 million pounds and another 23 million pounds in deposits and cash.

Thailand PM's assets

It further listed land owned by her in Japan and properties in London, including 75 watches worth 3.8 million pounds and 217 handbags worth 1.8 million pounds.

Further, the Thailand PM also owns 23 vehicles worth 1.6 million pounds. When it comes to jewellery, she has 205 sets of earrings worth 1.2 million pounds, and 67 necklaces worth 800,000 pounds.

Her father gained his wealth in telecommunications and once owned Manchester City football club, which has a net worth of 1.7 billion pounds, according to a Forbes report. It makes him the 10th richest person in Thailand.

Thailand PM Paetongtarn is often seen in high-end designer clothes from Chanel jackets and bags to Gucci shoes.

However, she is not the only one in Thailand to have expensive preferences.

Prawit Wongsuwon, a former army general and part of the junta that took power after Paetongtarn’s aunt Yingluck was ousted, was famous for having a collection of more than 20 luxury watches that he was seen wearing in public, but had not declared to the NACC.

In his defense, Prawit said he had borrowed them from a dead friend.

