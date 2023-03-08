Thai man jailed for selling satirical calendar with duck in royal regalia, a symbol of pro-democracy protests

A Thai man was sentenced to two years in prison for selling satirical calendars with rubber ducks dressed in royal regalia. The big inflatable ducks became a symbol of the pro-democracy protests in Thailand in 2020 protests as people used the yellow bath toys to protect themselves from police tear gas and water cannon.



Narathorn was detained in December 2020 for selling the calendars on the pro-democracy Facebook group Ratasadon. After a six-day trial which ended on Tuesday, the 26-year-old Narathorn Chotmankongsin was found guilty of insulting the Thai monarch. Thailand has some of the harshest laws in the world prohibiting disrespect for the king.

In its argument, the prosecution claimed that the calendars were insulting to the monarchy. Thailand's lese-majeste law bans any insult to the monarchy. Almost 200 individuals have been detained under lese majeste laws since 2020. The political opposition in Thailand claims the laws to be an assault on free expression.

The political satire included contentious text and drawings of ducks dressed in royal garb.

At protests calling for a democratic transition, which often includes calls for monarchy changes, activists frequently utilised the emblem. The photos and descriptions, according to the prosecution, mocked and defamed King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Narathorn was given a three-year sentence on Tuesday by the court, which was later commuted to two years without parole. Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed the sentencing indicated Thai authorities were penalising any conduct they believed disrespected the king.

“This case sends a message to all Thais, and to the rest of the world, that Thailand is moving further away from not closer to becoming a rights-respecting democracy,” said HRW Asia director Elaine Pearson.

Rights groups have accused the Thai government of exploiting the royal insult law in recent years to clamp down on political dissent.

Thailand is regularly condemned for the harshness of the punishments it imposes and the extremely broad interpretations of the lese majeste legislation that it permits.

However, Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha has refuted the condemnation. The monarchy's continued existence is regarded as being crucial to Thailand's national identity, according to the government, which continues to maintain that legislation is necessary to safeguard it.

