Syria: 58 killed in 10 days in inter-rebel fighting, observatory chief blames Turkey 

A Britain-based war monitor on Tuesday (October 18), stated that nearly 58 individuals got killed, mostly fighters during inter clashes in Syria's Turkish north-held that gave a lead to Al-Qaeda to claim the grounds.

The clashes began on October 8 near the Turkish border in a violent clash that was regarded to be the deadliest in years. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 48 rebel fighters and 10 civilians were killed.

Among the 48 rebel fighters killed, 28 were members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance (HTS), Al-Qaeda led.

The latest fighting began last month between two pro-Turkish groups in Al-Bab before spreading amongst different factions.

HTS is stated to be the strongest and most powerful group in the area that dominates the Idlib region.

The United States on Tuesday (October 18), condemned the HTS for its violence. The US embassy in its statement said, "We are alarmed by the recent incursion of HTS, a designated terrorist organisation, into northern Aleppo (province). HTS forces should be withdrawn from the area immediately," AFP reported.

The HTS has secured its control of a fair area in the region. It has also carried out severe and dangerous fights, in a move lit by Turkey. However, the latter has never publicly admitted it.

However, according to the Observatory chief, the group wouldn't have entered the area without Turkey's consent.

Since the year 2011, the war in Syria has claimed the lives of nearly 500K people and forced million to flee the country to escape the situation.

