Sydney's Opera House glimmers in pink in honour of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John, the singer and "Grease" actress who passed away on Monday in the United States, was remembered with the Sydney Opera House lit up pink on Wednesday.

Other famous Australian sites, such as Optus Stadium in Perth and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne, lit up pink on Tuesday night in remembrance of the artist who was born in the UK but rose to fame as one of Australia's most adored personalities.

Flinders Street railway station in pink.

The sails of the Sydney landmark were lit up at sunset to honour the iconic singer, actress and activist who performed at the venue.

Olivia Newton-John's image as seen on Fed Square, Melbourne.

The gesture was made "to honour Olivia Newton John and her great commitment to cancer awareness, research, and treatment," according to Victorian state premier Dan Andrews.

Additionally, Newton-John's picture was projected onto the side of Fed Square, a cultural hub in the heart of Melbourne.

Melbourne Town Hall all lit in pink on August 9.

Newton-John battled breast cancer twice, once in the early 1990s and another in 2017. She stated in September 2018 that she was battling cancer once more, this time near the base of her spine. Despite her difficulties, she remained upbeat.

She was born in Cambridge, England in 1948, and went on to win four Grammy awards and numerous American Music Awards as well as to star in the film adaptation of the musical 'Grease'.

She died on Monday (August 8) at her ranch in California.

