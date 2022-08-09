John Travolta, Antonio Banderas and others pay rich tribute to Olivia Newton-John: Your impact was incredible

Danny and Sandy forever! As the news of singer-actress Olivia Newton John's death was announced on Monday, her 'Grease' co-star John Travolta took to social media to share a warm tribute for her. Travolta and John played Danny and Sandy in the iconic 1978 musical which is considered a classic to date.



Travolta shared a photograph of the late singer on Instagram and wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends."



Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, had disclosed in 2017 that a recurrence of breast cancer had metastasized and spread to her lower back, forcing her to cancel performances. Twenty-five years earlier Newton-John had undergone a partial mastectomy, leading her to become an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues and to establish a cancer treatment-research facility in Australia.

Several others joined Travolta in sharing their memory of Olivia. Viola Davis called the star 'her childhood'. "Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories."

Fellow musician Dionne Warwick called the actress one of the most memorable artists she ever worked with. "Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father," Warwick wrote.

Antonio Banderas took to Twitter to share photos of Newton-John and express his "deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

'Smallville' actor Michael Rosenbaum called the news of Newton-John’s death “crushing.”

Taylor Hickson called Olivia an inspiration and wrote, "Thank you for inspiring my childhood alongside many other young girls. May an icon rest beautifully xx”