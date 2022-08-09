Olivia Newton-John: Reasons to remember the legacy of the singer-actor

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:51 PM(IST)

British-Australian singer, actor and philanthropist, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday at the age of 73 in her home in southern California. She rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with songs like 'I Honestly Love You' and 'Physical,' and also appeared in the blockbuster musical-romance film 'Grease.' Her achievements across five decades of career are something that only a few can accomplish.

The four-time Grammy-winning singer is one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century to the present day. To honour this incredible star’s achievements, let's look back on things that the late, legendary Olivia Newton-John will be remembered for. 
 

Olivia's Country Roots

Newton-John started her career as a country singer and remained faithful to her roots her entire life. The artist, at the age of 14, formed an all-girl group named Sol Four with three classmates and often used to perform in a coffee shop that was owned by her brother-in-law. Olivia slowly became a regular on local Australian television shows, including ‘Time for Terry’ and ‘HSV-7's The Happy Show’, for which she performed as 'Lovely Livvy’.
 

First feature film ‘Toomorrow’ 

Although 1978's 'Grease' is what made her a superstar, the pop singer made her film debut with the British science fiction musical film ‘Toomorrow’ in 1970, which was directed by Val Guest. The film traces the story of dying aliens who abduct a student's pop band called Toomorrow, whose sonic vibrations are needed for their race to survive.
 

4-time Grammy winning artist

Throughout her glorious career, Newton-John was nominated for the Grammys 12 times and took home four trophies in her lifetime. She won awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1974 for ‘Let Me Be There’ and ‘Record of the Year’; Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1975 for ‘I Honestly Love You'; and Video of the Year for ‘Physical’, in 1983.


Olivia’s other singles that ruled the charts were: ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ (1975), ‘Please Mr. Please’ (1975), ‘Something Better to Do’ (1975),  ‘Let It Shine’/’He Ain't Heavy’, ‘He's My Brother’ (1976), ‘Come on Over’ (1976), ‘Don't Stop Believin’ (1976). 
 

Performance at the 2000 Olympics

Newton-John and John Farnham reunited for a performance of ‘Dare to Dream’ during the Parade of Nations for the Opening Ceremony of the 2000 Summer Olympics. An estimated 3.5 billion people across the world watched the broadcast. The renowned Australian star was the ideal choice to perform at the Sydney Olympic Opening Ceremonies in 2000, which took place in Homebush Bay, Sydney, Australia.
 

A Cancer Survivor, Fighter, and an advocate 

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. That forced her to cancel all her album releases and tours. After recovery, she became an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues and also became a product spokesperson for the Liv-Kit, a breast self-examination product. Olivia had launched the Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne in her name, and over the course of her life, she raised hundreds of millions of dollars to assist cancer patients. The star fought cancer for three decades, dedicating her life to the cause. Apart from being an advocate for breast cancer, she was an activist for environmental and animal rights causes as well.
 

Xanadu Movie 

This 1980 American musical fantasy film, written by Richard Christian Danus and Marc Reid Rubel and directed by Robert Greenwald, was a big disappointment at the box-office. However, the film provided Olivia with the opportunity to star alongside Gene Kelly, which was his last film role. The movie has today acquired the status of cult classic and the song ‘Magic’, from the movie is another gem.
 

'Physical' & 'You're The One That I Want'

Newton-John's 1981 song 'Physical,' which is now considered an iconic song, was initially banned from several radio stations when it was released. It was the singer’s most controversial and sexual record, and also her most successful studio album to date. The ban didn't stop the song from becoming a hit, though. ‘Physical’ has been Olivia’s biggest hit of her career, that stayed at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart remained at No. 1 for ten weeks.

‘You're The One That I Want’ from the movie ‘Grease’ will always be remembered for her role as Sandy. Oliva’s flawless performance, and notably the track ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, contributed significantly to why it is still one of the most cherished musicals and films of all time.
 

Music Victoria Hall of Fame

Newton-John, in 2015, was made a member of the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. And in 2019, she teamed up with John Travolta for three live ‘Meet 'n' Grease’ sing-along events in Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Jacksonville.

