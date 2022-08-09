Olivia Newton-John: Reasons to remember the legacy of the singer-actor

British-Australian singer, actor and philanthropist, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday at the age of 73 in her home in southern California. She rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with songs like 'I Honestly Love You' and 'Physical,' and also appeared in the blockbuster musical-romance film 'Grease.' Her achievements across five decades of career are something that only a few can accomplish.

The four-time Grammy-winning singer is one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century to the present day. To honour this incredible star’s achievements, let's look back on things that the late, legendary Olivia Newton-John will be remembered for.

