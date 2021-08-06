Swiss woman found dead in Thailand

In a recent development, a Swiss woman was found dead near a waterfall in Thailand on the island of Phuket.

As per the officials, after investigations, it has been determined that the victim is 57-year-old Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf. Further investigation has been launched.

The police found her face down in the water covered by a black sheet, with her phone, shorts and trainers nearby.

However, as of now, it is unclear what happened to the Swiss national. Results of an autopsy are expected later on Friday.

Local officials have suggested she was murdered. A spokesman for Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai said on Twitter he had sent his condolences to the Swiss ambassador for the "murder of a Swiss woman in Phuket".

Also, the government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had ordered police "to expedite the investigation to identify and arrest the culprit".

He also ordered officials to increase security in Phuket.

Switzerland's foreign ministry released a statement on Thursday saying Thai authorities had contacted them about the death of an "apparent Swiss citizen" but gave no more details, citing privacy concerns.

As per the reports, she may have been a Swiss diplomat.

However, the officials have not yet commented on her job.