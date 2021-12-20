Stuck on a beach, hulking barge turns unlikely celebrity in Canada

A hulking barge, which has got stuck on a beach after breaking free from its tethers during fierce rains in southwestern British Columbia state of Canada, seems to have become an unlikely celebrity.

The residents of Vancouver had also witnessed the barge get perilously close to a bridge. But thankfully, winds pushed it away towards a beach.

For over a month, the barge has been stuck even after several attempts have been made by authorities to move it.

Also Read: In miraculous save, two babies in US survive tornado by sheltering in bathtub

The barge has attracted huge attention and the situation is such that numerous people are talking about it on social media.

It is poised to become one of the most famous grounded vessels of the year after Evergreen ship, which had got stuck at Suez canal.

Our little holiday gift to you, Vancouver.

No matter what storms life may send our way, we’ll always be here for you. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday and a prosperous 2022!



💚 Van Parks & Rec pic.twitter.com/TZyX0xtVjU — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) December 15, 2021 ×

Not just this, Vancouver named the park where it lies stranded “Barge Chilling Beach” last week to elevate the prestige of the barge.

Also Read: In fitting reply, billionaire Elon Musk announces to pay over $11 bn in taxes this year

On Twitter, the park board wrote, “No matter what storms life may send our way, we’ll always be here for you.” It also prompted the residents to flock to the barge for getting clicked with the new sign.

Vancouver Parks commissioner Stuart Mackinnon said, “We thought that we could have some fun with this, and maybe even give a little bit of joy to the residents.”

(With inputs from agencies)