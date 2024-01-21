Storm Isha: UK braces for strong winds, heavy rains amid ‘rare’ weather cycle

Storm Isha is set to batter “everybody” in the United Kingdom, forecasters said, warning gusts of wind of up to 128 km/h amid a “rare” weather cycle. The storm has prompted several severe weather warnings across many parts of the UK which could also disrupt travel, potentially causing power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal.

Warnings ahead of new storm

Storm Isha has prompted amber weather warnings for wind in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, on Sunday (Jan 21). Most parts of the UK have also been placed under a yellow alert for rain.

An amber alert – the second highest level – will be in place from 6:00 pm (local time) on Sunday until 09:00 am (local time) on Monday, as the storm increases in severity.

The Met has issued three amber warnings starting with parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, northern England and south-west England.

The second warning is to cover other parts of Scotland and a third one for parts of Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex. While each of these warnings starts at a different time, they all end on Monday.

Officials have said that there is a risk of power cuts, damage to infrastructure, travel disruption, and even injuries and danger to life due to large coastal waves and loose debris flying.

The country’s Department of Infrastructure said that it expects all parts of Northern Ireland to be affected by the strongest winds early Monday.

“After Storm Isha tomorrow there’s more wet and windy weather on the way on Tuesday, with a yellow warning for wind already in place,” the Met Office said on Saturday (Jan 20).

‘Exercise extreme caution’

The Department of Infrastructure has also asked Britons who need to travel to “exercise extreme caution” and warned about debris on roads, fallen trees, and the possibility of flooding.

The UK government has also said that recent strike action could hamper recovery efforts. Last week, thousands of public sector workers took to the streets, staged pickets, and marched across Northern Ireland in the biggest strike in living memory.

The Department of Infrastructure has also advised drivers to reconsider their travels as strong winds were forecast from 11:00 am (local time) on Sunday to 4:00 am (local time) on Monday.

East Midlands Railway said it expected “significant disruption” on Sunday and Monday marked by delays and alterations to services. While police in Scotland advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Met Office also noted that it was “relatively rare” for the whole of the country to be affected by storm warnings. The UK weather agency also said that heavy rain could lead to flooding this week. As many as 52 flood alerts have been issued, as of Saturday evening.

Red alert in Ireland

Ireland has also issued a number of severe weather warnings across the country, including three red alerts – the highest level – have been issued by the Irish weather service Met Eireann for three counties.

The island nation’s weather agency has also issued warnings for large coastal waves, difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, and widespread power outages due to damage to power lines. The wind alert will come into effect at 5:00 pm (local time), on Sunday.