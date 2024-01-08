In Pics | Severe floods hit UK after heavy rain causes major rivers to overflow

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:35 AM IST

Severe floods hit the United Kingdom after heavy rains caused major river to overflow. The government issued over 300 flood warnings, travel agencies announced significant disruptions, and over 1,000 properties had already sustained damage.

Cambridgeshire

A vehicle passes through a flooded street after heavy rain in Cambridgeshire, Britain, January 5, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

(Photograph: Reuters )

River Trent burst its banks

Road signs emerge from a partially flooded road after the River Trent burst its banks in the aftermath of Storm Henk near Newark-On-Trent, Britain, January 6, 2024.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Oxford, Britain

A flooded football pitch is seen near to narrow boats in the aftermath of Storm Henk, in Oxford, Britain, January 5, 2024.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Local authorities declare major incident

The River Trent in central England flooded, prompting the local authority to declare a major incident. "We have woken up to, as many people will see, to a very wet situation across the country," Caroline Douglass, the director in charge of flood management at the Environment Agency as per news agency Reuters reports.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Barrow On Soar

Traffic passes over a road bridge over the River Soar as a narrow boat lays across it after being swept away during flooding in the aftermath of Storm Henk in Barrow On Soar, Britain, January 6, 2024.

(Photograph: Reuters )