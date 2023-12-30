UK: Storm Gerrit plunges thousands of homes in dark

Storm Gerrit battered much of UK right during Christmas festivities plunging thousands of homes in dark, many of which were still without power on Friday (Dec 29). Hundreds of these properties are in northern England and Scotland.

As reported by various local media outlets, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it has restored power to hundreds of properties and expected the situation to further improve in coming days.

The aftereffects of Storm Gerrit are still being experienced by people in England and Wales.

Local authorities in Greater Manchester areas like Stalybridge, Tameside and Carrbrook have said that the region is in "recovery phase". In these areas, Storm Gerrit damaged homes and even toppled trees.

It is being held that damage in Greater Manchester area was caused due to a supercell thunderstorm. According to some residents quoted by Sky News, the storm left some homes in a state of "an absolute disaster".

Three persons were reportedly killed near Glaisdale in the River Esk.

Like Scotland, tens of thousands of properties were left without power following a lightning strike in Ceredigion.

In addition to causing damage to property and lives, Strom Gerrit also caused disruptions in movements of trains and flights. Moreover, ferry services berween Dover and France were hit by delays due to strong winds in the English channel.

Storm Gerrit affected sporting events as well. Earlier this week, a Scottish Premiership match of Rangers at home to Ross County had to be postponed due to bad weather. Aberdeen's top-flight game against Motherwell also had to be cancelled.

It was expected that rail schedules would continue to remain disrupted for few days as companies race against time to clear the blockages. The Guardian reported on Friday that there may be significant disruption on London Euston and Watford Junction line.

In Wales, it is expected that rail services will remain affected till Monday.