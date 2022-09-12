Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies at 70

Award-winning Spanish author Javier Marias passed away on Sunday at the age of 70, according to his publisher Alfaguara.

Marias, who had been battling pneumonia for a month, wrote 16 books, including the "Your Face Tomorrow" trilogy, which was published from 2002 to 2007.

"Javier Marias was the best writer in Spain," Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza, said in a tribute written for Spain's daily newspaper El Pais.

"A sad day for Spanish letters," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time."

According to Alfaguara's website, his books have been published in 56 countries and have sold about 9 million copies in 46 different languages.

Marias, a columnist for El Pais and a translator, won numerous honours for his work. He was honoured as an International Writer to the Royal Society of Literature in Britain last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

