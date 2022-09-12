WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Dubai's Burj Khalifa has been lit up with an image of Queen Elizabeth II. People around the world are paying their tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for more than 70 years. She died on Thursday aged 96.

The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lights up in memory of Queen Elizabeth II 🇦🇪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7iauw7k0ud — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 11, 2022 ×

Around the world, presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and other leaders have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's life and service, with many of them reflecting on a 70-year reign that saw some of the most dramatic and pivotal events in contemporary British and global history.

Global leaders spoke about what the Queen had meant to them and their nations as Thursday stretched on and reports of the Queen's frail health eventually gave way to reports of her death.

Duty, steadfastness, and consistency were among the most commonly used terms, but her sense of humour, as well as her life and function as a mother and grandmother as well as a monarch, were also mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies)

