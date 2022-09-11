Prince Andrew to inherit Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis

Scandal-plagued Prince Andrew and his ex-wife will take care of Queen Elizabeth II's corgi dogs following her death, it was revealed on Sunday, resolving a significant uncertainty surrounding the British royal succession.

The Queen had received Muick and Sandy as gifts from Ferguson and Andrew, the third son and frequently rumoured favourite of the monarch.

The dogs provided solace to the queen while she was staying at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic, according to her personal shopper Angela Kelly.

The two corgis' fate had remained a mystery; they were the most recent in a long line of more than 30 other corgis, short-legged dogs during Queen Elizabeth's reign.

At the beginning of 2021, Muick and Fergus, a so-called "dorgi," a hybrid between a corgi and a dachshund, joined the royal family.

For the queen's formal 95th birthday, Sandy, a new corgi puppy from Andrew and his children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, took the place of Fergus, who passed away after only five months.

The gifts of corgis arrived in the same year that Prince Andrew withdrew from public life as a result of the controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted US child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

After having his honorary military insignia removed, Andrew settled a sexual assault case in the US with an Epstein victim in February.

He and Ferguson had a well-publicised wedding in 1986, got divorced ten years later, but they've kept up their friendly relations and still live together close to Windsor Castle.

(With inputs from agencies)

