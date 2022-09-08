Live Now

Queen Elizabeth LIVE updates: Concerns mount over the monarch's health

New Delhi Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:47 PM(IST) Edited By: Manas Joshi

(File photo) Queen Elizabeth Photograph: Reuters

Queen Elizabeth LIVE Update: Concerns are mounting for UK's longest reigning monarch over her health. Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen's doctors were 'concerned' about her health 

Sep 08, 2022, 09:47 PM (IST)

White House conveys President Biden's thoughts

White House has said that President Biden and his wife's 'thoughts are solidly and squarely' with the Queen.

Sep 08, 2022, 09:41 PM (IST)

Rishi Sunak expresses his worry

Rishi Sunak who was, till recently, in race to become UK PM has expressed his worry over the Queen's health.

"Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family," tweeted Sunak.

Sep 08, 2022, 09:37 PM (IST)

UK PM Liz Truss has tweet on Queen Elizabeth pinned on her profile

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,"  tweeted Truss.

Sep 08, 2022, 09:30 PM (IST)

Justin Trudeau tweets on Queen's health

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.," tweeted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Sep 08, 2022, 09:25 PM (IST)

People start gathering outside Buckingham Palace

As news of Queen Elizabeth's ill health spreads, people arebeginning to gather outside Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace

Sep 08, 2022, 08:45 PM (IST)

Palace cancels Changing of the Guard

BBC reports that Buckingham Palace has called off Changing of the Guard scheduled for tomorrow.

Sep 08, 2022, 08:33 PM (IST)

Royal family gathers

Members of British Royal family have begun to gather. All her children -- heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either at or heading to join her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, reported AFP.

Prince William, Prince Harry with his wife Meghan are on their way to Balmoral Castle

Sep 08, 2022, 08:24 PM (IST)

Concerns mount over Queen Elizabeth's health

Queen Elizabeth's doctors have said that they are 'concerned' about her health.



