Queen Elizabeth LIVE updates: Concerns mount over the monarch's health

(File photo) Queen Elizabeth Photograph: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth LIVE Update: Concerns are mounting for UK's longest reigning monarch over her health. Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen's doctors were 'concerned' about her health
Sep 08, 2022, 09:47 PM (IST)
White House has said that President Biden and his wife's 'thoughts are solidly and squarely' with the Queen.
Sep 08, 2022, 09:41 PM (IST)
Rishi Sunak who was, till recently, in race to become UK PM has expressed his worry over the Queen's health.
"Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family," tweeted Sunak.
Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.
Sep 08, 2022, 09:37 PM (IST)
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," tweeted Truss.
The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.
Sep 08, 2022, 09:30 PM (IST)
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.," tweeted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
Sep 08, 2022, 09:25 PM (IST)
As news of Queen Elizabeth's ill health spreads, people arebeginning to gather outside Buckingham Palace
Sep 08, 2022, 08:45 PM (IST)
BBC reports that Buckingham Palace has called off Changing of the Guard scheduled for tomorrow.
Sep 08, 2022, 08:33 PM (IST)
Members of British Royal family have begun to gather. All her children -- heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either at or heading to join her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, reported AFP.
Prince William, Prince Harry with his wife Meghan are on their way to Balmoral Castle
Sep 08, 2022, 08:24 PM (IST)
Queen Elizabeth's doctors have said that they are 'concerned' about her health.