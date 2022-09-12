Joe Biden formally accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, will not travel with delegation

United States President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, which is scheduled to take place on September 19. Biden's visit to the UK for the funeral service will lead to a major security operation.

The United Kingdom plans to say goodbye to the longest-serving British monarch, who passed away at age 96 on Thursday.

The White House said on Sunday, "This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. He will be accompanied by the First Lady."

Previously, the White House had announced that Biden would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20.

However, after the recent development regarding attending Queen's state funeral service, the White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, a White House official told CNN that Buckingham Palace did not invite Biden to assemble a delegation to attend Queen's next week. The official added that the palace has extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady.

On September 19, the Queen's coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral at 11:00am (local time) expected to be watched by millions around the world.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Windsor for a committal service at St George's Chapel. It will be televised, hence, people across the world will be able to watch it.

After that, a private interment service is planned for later in the evening.

The queen will be interred privately at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father George VI.

