Balmoral Castle

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought Balmoral Castle in 1852. Ever since then, the castle has been a base for the royal family's summer vacations.

After acceding to the throne, Elizabeth maintained the royal family tradition of holidaying at Balmoral deep in the Scottish Highlands each summer.

Photographs over the decades showed the queen relaxing far from the pomp and pageantry of London, sometimes walking in the hills or having picnics with her family. Elizabeth's granddaughter, Eugenie, said in 2016 TV documentary: "Granny is most happy there."

The queen attended the Braemar Gathering, a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing, every year she since came to the throne 70 years ago - apart from the games earlier this month that she missed because of failing health.

"She was very much part of life in this part of the world. Locals all have stories about bumping into her or seeing her at the Highland Games," said Andrew Bowie, the Conservative member of parliament for West Aberdeenshire, which includes Balmoral. "She was hugely liked and respected. People felt a huge affinity to her."

(Photograph:AFP)